Ohio High School Football Poll debuts from the Associated Press

Ohio High School Football Poll debuts from the Associated Press

This is the first Weekly Ohio high school football poll from the Associated Press of the season, which was released following Week 3. First-place votes are in parentheses.

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 3-0 148

2. Cincinnati Moeller (3) 3-0 125

3. Cincinnati Elder 3-0 88

4. West Chester Lakota West (1) 3-0 78

5. Centerville (1) 3-0 73

6. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-0 58

7. Cincinnati Princeton 3-0 50

8. Springfield 2-0 49

9. Fairfield (1) 3-0 48

(road) New Albany 3-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington North 45. Hilliard Bradley 32. Clayton Northmont 24. Cleveland Heights 15. Dublin Jerome 14.

More high school football:Top performances from Stark County area in Week 3

Lake's Cale Jarvis takes off on a run during a high school football game against Maple Heights at Lake on Friday, August 26, 2022.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (7) 3-0 121

2. Akron Hoban (4) 3-0 94

3. Medina Highland (2) 3-0 64

4. Massillon Washington 2-1 56

5. Kings Mills Kings 3-0 55

6. Piqua 3-0 52

7. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 2-1 51

8. Uniontown Lake 3-0 47

9. Hudson 3-0 45

10. Xenia (1) 3-0 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button