Ohio high school football playoff scores
The Ohio high school football season is nearing the end and this weekend the Buckeye state will learn who will be at the finish line when the state championship games kick off next week.
Gahanna Lincoln and Lakewood St. Edward played for one of the spots in the Division I game. Here are the final scores from the state semifinals.
Ohio high school football playoff scoreboard
STATE SEMIFINALS
Division I
- 31 Lakewood St. Edward, 7 Gahanna
- Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24
Division II
- Acr. Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20
- Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49
Division III
- Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
- Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12
Division V
- Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21
- Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0
Saturday’s playoff schedule
Division IV
- Cin. Wyoming (14-0) vs. Steubenville (12-2) at Historic Crew Stadium
- Cl. Glenville (13-0) vs. Jefferson Area (11-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest
Division VI
- Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Senior
- Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0) at Canfield South Range
Division VII
- Newark Catholic (11-1) vs. Warren JFK (12-1) at Orrville
- Lima Cent. Cath. (10-4) vs. New Bremen (11-3) at Wapakoneta
Ohio high school football state Finals schedule
ALL GAMES AT CANTON
December 1: Division II final, 7 p.m
December 2: Division V final, 10:30 am
December 2: Division III final, 3 p.m
December 2: Division I final, 7:30 p.m
December 3: Division VI final, 10:30 am
December 3: Division VII final, 3 p.m
December 3: Division IV final, 7:30 p.m