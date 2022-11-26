Ohio high school football playoff scores

The Ohio high school football season is nearing the end and this weekend the Buckeye state will learn who will be at the finish line when the state championship games kick off next week.

Gahanna Lincoln and Lakewood St. Edward played for one of the spots in the Division I game. Here are the final scores from the state semifinals.

Ohio high school football playoff scoreboard

STATE SEMIFINALS

Division I

  • 31 Lakewood St. Edward, 7 Gahanna
  • Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24

Division II

  • Acr. Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20
  • Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49

Division III

  • Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
  • Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12

Division V

  • Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21
  • Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button