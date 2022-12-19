Ohio Football Places 18 on the 2022 Academic All-MAC Team
Football
CLEVELAND— The Ohio football team placed 18 student-athletes on the 2022 Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, as announced by the league today (Dec. 19).
The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.
The following individuals represented Ohio on the 2022 Academic All-MAC Team.
1. James BosticGrad., MS in Management, 3.708 GPA
2. Caden CampolietiR-Jr., Business Pre-Law and Entrepreneurship, 3.242 GPA
3. Philip ColeR-Sr., Marketing, 3.383 GPA
4. Kurt DannekerR-Sr., COB-Nondegree, 3.333 GPA
5. Tariq DrakeGrad., Coaching Education, 3.330 GPA
6. Bryce HoustonR-Sr., Finance and International Business, 3.576 GPA
7. Kyle KellyR-Jr., Business Pre-Law and Entrepreneurship, 3.475 GPA
8. Nolan McCormickR-Fr., Civil Engineering, 3.714 GPA
9. John MottonR-Fr., Physical Activity and Sports Coaching, 3.382 GPA
10. Nife OseniR-So., Interior Architecture, 3.300 GPA
11. Bryce RamerR-Sr., Finance, 3.333 GPA
12. Brody RodgersSixth Year, Social Sciences, 3.323 GPA
13. Kaden RogersR-Fr., Sport Management, 3.453 GPA
14. Kurtis RourkeR-Jr., Communication Studies, 3.764 GPA
15. Dylan StevensR-So., Entrepreneurship and Business Analytics, 3.672 GPA
16. Parker TitsworthR-Jr., Finance, Management & Strategic Leadership and Sport Management, 3.660 GPA
17. Tristian VandenbergR-Jr., Business Pre-Law, Accounting, Finance and Business Analytics, 3.650 GPA
18. Jonah WielandSixth Year, Master of Business Analytics, 3.345 GPA
