Ohio Football Places 18 on the 2022 Academic All-MAC Team

CLEVELAND— The Ohio football team placed 18 student-athletes on the 2022 Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, as announced by the league today (Dec. 19).

The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

The following individuals represented Ohio on the 2022 Academic All-MAC Team.

1. James Bostic Grad., MS in Management, 3.708 GPA

2. Caden Campolieti R-Jr., Business Pre-Law and Entrepreneurship, 3.242 GPA

3. Philip Cole R-Sr., Marketing, 3.383 GPA

4. Kurt Danneker R-Sr., COB-Nondegree, 3.333 GPA

5. Tariq Drake Grad., Coaching Education, 3.330 GPA

6. Bryce Houston R-Sr., Finance and International Business, 3.576 GPA

7. Kyle Kelly R-Jr., Business Pre-Law and Entrepreneurship, 3.475 GPA

8. Nolan McCormick R-Fr., Civil Engineering, 3.714 GPA

9. John Motton R-Fr., Physical Activity and Sports Coaching, 3.382 GPA

10. Nife Oseni R-So., Interior Architecture, 3.300 GPA

11. Bryce Ramer R-Sr., Finance, 3.333 GPA

12. Brody Rodgers Sixth Year, Social Sciences, 3.323 GPA

13. Kaden Rogers R-Fr., Sport Management, 3.453 GPA

14. Kurtis Rourke R-Jr., Communication Studies, 3.764 GPA

15. Dylan Stevens R-So., Entrepreneurship and Business Analytics, 3.672 GPA

16. Parker Titsworth R-Jr., Finance, Management & Strategic Leadership and Sport Management, 3.660 GPA

17. Tristian Vandenberg R-Jr., Business Pre-Law, Accounting, Finance and Business Analytics, 3.650 GPA

18. Jonah Wieland Sixth Year, Master of Business Analytics, 3.345 GPA

