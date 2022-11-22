Ohio Football has Seven Named 2022 CSC Academic All-District®

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio— The Ohio football team has seven student-athletes named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The organization announced today (Nov. 22) that representing Ohio football are redshirt junior Offensive lineman Christopher Atkinson Graduate student wide receiver James Bostic a redshirt senior linebacker Bryce Houston a redshirt junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke redshirt junior Offensive lineman Parker Titsworth a redshirt junior kicker Tristian Vandenberg and Graduate student wide receiver Sam Wiglusz .

Atkinson (Leesburg, Va.) is studying exercise physiology and currently has a 3.570 GPA. He’s played in nine games so far this season, helping the Bobcats offense to score 17 rushing touchdowns and 25 passing touchdowns.

Bostic (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is Pursuing his Master’s in management and currently Boats a 3.708 GPA. He’s started in all 11 games in the 2022 season, scoring five touchdowns in 598 yards on 35 receptions.

Houston (Lewis Center, Ohio) is studying finance and international business, earning a 3.576 GPA. The Captain has started in all 11 games this season; he leads the team in sacks (4.5), quarterback hurries (6) and fumble recoveries (2). He’s currently second on the team with 58 total tackles, 31 of which are solo.

Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) is earning his bachelor’s degree in communication studies and currently has a 3.764 GPA. Rourke started in all 11 games this season and is currently 244-for-353 with 25 touchdowns on 3,256 yards in the air. He’s also a threat on the ground, with four rushing touchdowns on 249 yards. The Captain broke the record for passing yards in one game, throwing for 527 yards against Fordham (Sept. 24).

Titsworth (Wexford, Pa.) is Pursuing degrees in management and strategic leadership, finance and sports management; he currently boasts a 3.660 GPA. He’s started in 11 games this season, helping the Bobcats offense to score 17 rushing touchdowns and 25 passing touchdowns.

Vandenberg (Buffalo, NY) is studying business pre-law, accounting, finance and business analytics; he’s earned a 3.650 GPA. The kicker has played in all 11 games this season, accumulating 4,343 yards on 72 kickoffs.

Wiglusz (Brecksville, Ohio) is Pursuing a Master’s in management and has a 4.000 GPA. The transfer student quickly took a leadership role among the Bobcats’ offense, playing in all 11 games while starting in eight. He leads the receivers with 10 touchdowns on 794 yards. Wiglusz opened Ohio’s Homecoming game against Akron with his Longest reception of the year, 75 yards, giving the Bobcats an early lead over the Zips.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

For more information about the CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

