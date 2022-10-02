Ohio Football Falls to Kent State in Overtime

Next Game: Akron 10/8/2022 | 2 p.m ESPN3 October 08 (Sat) / 2 pm Akron History

KENT, Ohio— The Ohio football team (2-3, 0-1 MAC) fell to Kent State (2-3, 1-0 MAC) in overtime, 31-24.

“We are obviously disappointed with the outcome,” said head coach Tim Albin . “I don’t have any magic words to make the dream feel better, but I think moving forward we can win with the effort and ‘over-believing’ that this football team continues to show.”

In the air, redshirt junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) finished the game 25-for-39 with 322 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while Graduate student wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (Brecksville, Ohio) recorded six receptions and one touchdown for 116 yards. On the ground, redshirt sophomore Sieh Bangura (Bowie, Md.) netted 99 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

Defensively, redshirt senior linebacker Bryce Houston (Lewis Center, Ohio) led with nine tackles, six of which were solo, and redshirt junior linebacker Cannon Blauser (Hilliard, Ohio) recorded nine tackles with one tackle for loss. Graduate student defensive tackle I guess Caesar (Cache, Okla.) blocked a field goal attempt, sending the game into overtime.

Freshman kicker Nathanial Vakos (Avon, Ohio) continued his perfect collegiate record, going 1-for-1 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs.

The Flashes struck early, putting up the first seven points with 11:30 remaining in the first quarter. A six-yard pass to a redshirt freshman running back Nolan McCormick (Mason, Ohio) with 11:47 remaining in the half followed by a successful kick tied the game, 7-7.

Ohio took a 10-7 lead when Vakos kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:46 remaining in the second quarter. Kent State evened the score in the third with a field goal of their own. With 47 seconds left in the third quarter, Bangura completed a three-play drive with a 50-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Bobcats ahead 17-10.

Kent State tied the game with 4:11 remaining in the game; the Bobcats quickly answered with a one-play, 71-yard drive, resulting in a touchdown by Wiglusz. After the Golden Flashes tied the game, 24-24, with a two-yard rush, Caesar blocked their field goal attempt, sending the game into overtime.

The Flashes opened overtime with a four-play, 25-yard drive, taking a 31-24 lead. Unable to even the score, the Bobcats fell to Kent State.

“Every day, every game we want to give more and that’s how we got better at this game. Obviously, we wanted to win but we didn’t come up with this game. We’ll be watching the film and be making adjustment so that next week we’ll come up with that fire. You can always learn win or lose, and the positive thing is we kept on them tonight,” said Caesar.



Up next, Ohio hosts the Akron Zips for their Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Frank Solich Field at I’m cheating Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 pm on ESPN3.

