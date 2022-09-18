Ohio Football Falls to Iowa State

Next Game: Fordham 9/24/2022 | 2 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 24 (Sat) / 2 pm Fordham History

AMES, Iowa—The Ohio football team (1-2) fell to the Iowa State Cyclones (3-0), 43-10.

“We came here to win a football game, but we made some Mistakes and got caught in some tough plays,” said head Coach Tim Albin . “You don’t Invest like our team and staff has for this not to hurt, but it’s my job to continue to find ways to inspire this football team. The sun is going to come up and we’re going to correct those mistakes. We’re excited to come back home and be in front of our fans.”

Redshirt junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) was 20-for-33 with 194 yards and one touchdown in the air while redshirt freshman running back Nolan McCormick (Mason, Ohio) led the team with seven receptions. On the ground, McCormick netted 43 rushing yards while redshirt freshman running back Sieh Bangura (Bowie, Md.) finished the game with 28 total yards.

On defense, redshirt freshman cornerback Torrie Cox, Jr. (Miami Gardens, Fla.) finished the game with eight tackles, seven of which were solo, while a graduate student Zack Sanders (Lawrence, Kan.) registered five Solo tackles, two assists and one pass break-up. Freshman kicker Nathanial Vakos (Avon, Ohio) kicked a 45-yard field goal, marking his Longest field goal as a Bobcat and maintaining his perfect start to his Collegiate career.

The Cyclones took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring the first seven with 10:44 remaining and the second with 1:46 left in the quarter. ISU opened the second quarter with a 19-yard field goal before tacking on an additional six points with a three-yard rushing touchdown, leaving the Bobcats trailing 24-0.

Ohio wrapped up an 11-play, 49-yard drive with a 45-yard field goal from Vakos, putting the score at 24-3. Iowa State closed the half with another touchdown, extending their lead by six points. The Cyclones scored again in the third, but Ohio matched their seven points with a touchdown of their own. Redshirt junior Tyler Foster (Pickerington, Ohio) completed a 51-yard drive with a one-yard reception, followed by a successful kick from Vakos to put the score at 37-10.

Two Iowa State field goals in the fourth put the final score at 43-10.

“Taking the bumps and bruises, as well as learning Lessons from the past few weeks and being able to apply them to this week is essential to being successful,” said the redshirt senior Bryce Houston (Lewis Center, Ohio). “Not just for this game, but the rest of the season. So we’re very excited to return to Athens.”

Up next, the Bobcats return to Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium to host Fordham on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 2 pm and the game can be watched on ESPN+.

