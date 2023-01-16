Ohio Football Alumnus Nathan Rourke Signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio— Coming off a record-setting season with the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions, Ohio football alumnus Nathan Rourke announced Sunday (Jan. 15) that he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rourke isn’t the only Bobcat in Jacksonville; former Ohio football quarterback and Coach Tyler Tettleton is currently the Jaguars’ Assistant running backs coach.

In just 10 games, Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) finished the season with a CFL-best 78.7 completion percentage, was second in touchdowns (25) and sixth in passing yards (3,349). Rourke’s performance earned him the title of Most Outstanding Canadian (Nov. 17). The first quarterback in franchise history to earn the achievement, Rourke is one of three quarterbacks in league history who have been named Most Outstanding Canadian. He is also the first quarterback to win the award since 1980.

Rourke made his CFL debut in 2021, highlighted by a 43-10 win over Edmonton on Nov. 19 that earned a CFL Top Performer of the Week Honor for his efforts. Rourke was on the Ohio football team from 2017-19, where he compiled 7,475 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns and 49 rushing touchdowns. He led the Bobcats to three consecutive Bowl wins, rounding out his Collegiate career as the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP.

