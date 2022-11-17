Ohio Football Alumnus De’Montre Tuggle Drafted by the Arlington Renegades

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ARLINGTON, Texas— Ohio football alumnus De’Montre Tuggle (Channelview, Texas) has been drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades today (Nov. 16). Previously, they earned an invitation to the Chicago Bears minicamp.

As a redshirt fifth year, Tuggle competed in all 12 games for the Bobcats in 2021, leading the team with 791 rushing yards and 133 carries with seven touchdowns. After recording a season-high 201 yards with one touchdown against Akron (Oct. 2), Tuggle was named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 4). He also earned two Honorable Mentions for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.

During the shortened 2020 season, Tuggle played in all three games for the Bobcats and rushed for a team-high 403 yards, including a career-high 185 yards against Bowling Green (Nov. 28). Tuggle made both the All-MAC Offense Second Team and All-MAC Defense Second Team. In 2019, he ranked third on the team with 644 yards on 101 carries, 765 all-purpose yards and 72 points scored while ranking second with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to Ohio, Tuggle rushed for 838 yards on 123 carries and caught 13 passes for 320 yards at Kilgore College of the National Junior College Athletic Association, earning Second Team All-Southwest Conference honors. He was a two-time first team all-district selection at Channelview High School, where he rushed for 1,200 yards as a junior and 1,400 yards as a senior.

