Ohio Associated Press Releases third girls basketball poll

Pickerington Central is seeded first and Marysville is seeded second in the Central District girls basketball tournament, but in the third Ohio Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 season released Monday, Marysville received a higher ranking.

Both teams moved up one spot from last week, with Marysville now at No. 4, two spots ahead of Central.

Below are the top 10 teams in Divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

  • 1. Cin. West Clermont (5) 20-0, 141, 2nd
  • 2. Mason (7) 18-1, 134, 1
  • 3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 18-1, 108, 3
  • 4. Marysville (1) 18-1, 87, 5
  • 5. Olmsted Falls 16-3, 74, 4
  • 6. Pickerington Central (1) 15-4, 72, 7
  • 7. Cin. Princeton 17-2, 54, 6
  • 8. Oxford Talawanda 18-0, 45, 10
  • 9. Olentangy Liberty 16-2, 41, NR
  • 10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2, 36, 9

