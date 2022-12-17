Oh Well!’ – Alex Fitzpatrick Lips Out For 59 While On Golf Trip With Brother

59 is a magical number in golf, with it being a target that very few players will ever hit. Put it this way, on the PGA Tour there have been 11 59s and just one 58, that’s over a period of 50+ years. Essentially, it’s very rare.

Although they are perhaps becoming a bit more common, such is the depth and skill of the current crop of players, it’s still something that should be celebrated. So, for Alex Fitzpatrick, brother to 2022 US Open winner, Matt, it was heartbreaking when his long putt for the Magical 59 lipped out while he was on a golf trip with his brother and friends.

