‘Oh No!: Golf Carts in a Texas Based Golf Club Suffer a Major Accident Leaving Golf World Mourning

Avery Ranch Golf Course was in the news earlier this year for an inappropriate adult event. It led the students of a local Texas high school to cancel practice. And after two months, the course problem has further increased after a fire ruined the property.

The semi-private golf course in North Austin suffered a large fire, which caused the structure to collapse and burn 80 carts in the barn. The Austin Fire Department responded at about 5:30 am on Monday, and by 7:00 am, they had put out the fire successfully. However, the arson squad is investigating to find the cause of a fire that ruined a 10,000 foot building.

The Twitter handle of Golf Digest posted the news, and the golf community bombarded the comment section. Ricky G, the producer at KXAN News, also shared the information with images from the Austin Fire Department. They wrote, “Cart ban on fire at Avery Ranch Golf Course. There could be as many as 80 golf carts inside.”

How did the golf world react to the news?

The golf community is one of the most active sports communities on social media. Within a few minutes of any golf-related news release, the golf followers are seen putting down their views in the comment section. And the latest incident was not an exception. Right after the news circulated on Twitter, the fans dropped their support in the comments.

Firefighters had an initial plan to enter the building and put the fire out while it was under control. However, when they arrived at the scene, it was too late, and the fire had consumed almost the entire structure. Then they quickly switched into active mode and put the fire out, using exterior hose lines to spray water. However, they were sure to maintain the proper distance. Fortunately, no one was harmed during the process. But according to the reports, one firefighter sustained burns. However, he is expected to be fine as the Burn was minor.

The golf fans were sad about losing 80 carts but, at the same time, were relieved because the fire harmed no life. However, some fans gave a funny turn to it and were glad that now Golfers will walk around the course and promote their good health. Let’s look at some of the reactions of the golf world to the latest news.

