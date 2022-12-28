Oh My Girl’s Mimi reveals her ambitious goal of starting her acting career in 2023

Oh My Girl’s Mimi shared her ambitious goals and hopes for 2023 through a stunning pictorial and interview with ‘Cosmopolitan‘!

Mimi, who garnered viewers’ attention in 2022 for her unique image and attitude on programs like tvN‘s’Earth Arcade‘ and Mnet‘s’The Second World‘, actually began showing fans her Unexpected charms through her very own YouTube channel, Mim PD. While discussing her beginnings with her YouTube channel, Mimi revealed, “‘Mim PD’ is very precious to me. In a lot of ways, it is the very platform that allowed me to not lose myself and promote actively in this industry all this time. But it is also a channel where I have to do every single thing, so it is costly and requires a great amount of time and effort. When I’m busy with other schedules, I just can’t keep my channel updated. I get upset over that. Being a YouTuber is also something I really love, but in certain situations, I have to put it second.” The Oh My Girl member also shared that she is currently busy editing several videos for new updates, coming soon.

What are Mimi’s goals for 2023? She said, “I want to try acting in traditional format dramas. I’m okay with sitcoms too. I don’t expect to start out with a main role right away. I want to build experience gradually, like starting out as the main character’s friend or something like that.”

Mimi then added on, “Once I gain more experience, I would love to try action roles with a lot of fighting, or really dark characters like ‘Wednesday’.”

Finally, when asked to name an ambitious wish for 2023, Mimi responded, “It was a year where I learned a lot, and grew a lot, so in the New Year, I just hope that I can continue where I left off in 2022, with a healthy mind and body. If I were to give a more ambitious answer, I want to Conquer the advertisement industry. Maybe I can say I’ve achieved that if I score about 20 endorsement model deals?”