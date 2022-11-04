‘Oh Jesus That’s Ugly’: Fans React to Rapper 21 Savage’s Golf Swing (VIDEO)
Golfers and rappers have a particular inclination towards the other’s job. A recent example of the long list of Celebrities includes “Glock in My Lap” singer, 21 Savage. The 30-year-old played a few rounds on the course, which turned out to be viral for all the wrong reasons. While he doesn’t pack a perfect drive, it was enough to send Twitter users into a frenzy.
21 Savage has a “savage” drive
The “Savage Mode” the rapper has provided visuals of his golfing ability before. They ganged up with other rappers, including Pretty Ricky band’s Spectacular Smith, at a game of Top Golf last year. More recently, the PGA Tour uploaded an 8-second video of Savage’s drive, while humorously tweeting, “Don’t quit your day job.”
Here’s the tweet from the PGA Tour.
The incoming reactions to the tweet invited all sorts of debates. Many felt the rapper possessed a decent golf swing, while others suggested he could barely make contact with the ball. However, there were critics who questioned Golfers on their hip-hop culture, with many being reminded of the polarizing Golf boys’ song track “Oh Oh Oh” starring a number of professional golfers.
Let’s see a TOUR pro hop on a verse now 🤔
— Crypto Kyle (@SteveMGolf) November 4, 2022
@Emillsofficial with that back swing I don’t know how he made contact like that lmao 🤣
— 🏌🏾♂️ (@Tyler2fye) November 4, 2022
Oh Jesus that’s ugly
— Seattle Sports Diaries Podcast (@SEASportDiaries) November 4, 2022
Idk, I’ve seen worse
— will Barton union leader (@chillducey) November 4, 2022
On the other hand, many needed an introduction to the person in question. While 21 Savage has already produced hit albums such as “I Am > I Was”, “Daddy Album”and “Savage Mode”, his recent collaboration with none other than Canadian rapper, Drake, has soared his popularity. The pair have come together for an album titled “Her Loss”, which came out a fortnight ago. It received close to no promotions due to its surprising announcement, having been released a mere 6 hours before the official statement.
Damn dropped an album with Drake and now he’s on the course? Living the dream lol
— EMills (@Emillsofficial) November 4, 2022
Eh, he’s British… give him 6 months and he’ll be scratched.
— Ethan Cox (@Melia_5150) November 4, 2022
Never heard of him tbh anyone enlighten me
— Dave (@dave64082900) November 4, 2022
Does 21 Savage play golf frequently?
While their primary focus remains their career, golf is often an escape from reality for these singers. Still only 30, Savage has been seen playing golf on many occasions. His fellow camera crew dubbed him “Tiger Hood” after being impressed with his skills in August this year.
While still a long way off from the real Tiger Woods, 21 Savage packs a punch in his swing. He possesses an unorthodox grip, with more focus on power. His drives might not be accurate, but they do travel a long way. Indeed, the “Where did it go?” at the end tells you a lot about the rapper’s golf game!
