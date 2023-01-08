Oh Brother, An Unofficial History of Siblings Playing UW Football Together

Armon Parker wandered aimlessly through the falling balloons and confetti in the aftermath of the Alamo Bowl, which seemed to sum up his first University of Washington football season that was wiped out by an offseason knee injury.

In other words, it went on without him.

However, this 6-foot-3, 314-pound freshman defensive tackle from Detroit brightened Noticeably when informed Husky co-defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell had mentioned him during the team stay in San Antonio, describing Parker as potentially a premier player when he’s fully recovered and ready to go.

