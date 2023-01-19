Ogu backs Osimhen to equal Yekini’s goals record

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu is confident Napoli in-form forward Victor Osimhen will step into the shoes of legendary striker Rashidi Yekinni if ​​he continues his goal-scoring form.

The 34-year-old, who plies his trade in Israel’s Liga Leumit league with Maccabi Jaffa, says Osimhen’s passion for football and hunger for goals and success will spur him onto greater performances for the national team.

“You know (Osimhen) grew up on the streets. They had a tough time. There was a time he had to fight with (Leon) Balogun in training. That’s to tell you how hungry he is for it.” “When I saw people say congratulations to him, I told him it’s not surprising to me. Osimhen will step in the shoes of Rashidi Yekini, ” the former Akwa United man disclosed this in a chat with sports journalist Matthew Edafe and quoted by Sportsbrief.

Osimhen, a Golden Boot Winner at the 2015 U-17 World Cup, which Nigeria won, made his senior international debut in June 2017 and has scored 15 goals with eight assists in 23 appearances.

Yekini is Nigeria’s all-time top Goalscorer with 37 goals, and represented the Nation in seven major tournaments, including two World Cups where he scored the country’s first-ever goal in the competition. He was also named the African Footballer of The Year in 1993.

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward has formed a key part of Luciano Spalletti’s team at Napoli and has continued to impress with his performances.

The former Lille star has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 14 Serie A appearances this season and is on the verge of delivering the first league title for the Parthenopeans since 1990.

Osimhen’s run of fine form has already attracted the attention of top Clubs around Europe, with multiple Premier League sides all interested in signing the Nigeria international, but the striker has remained focused on his game, scoring goals for Naples.