O’Gorman sweeps Kernel volleyball, bringing regular season to close – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell High School volleyball regular season came to a close on Thursday night, with No. 2-ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman earning a 3-0 sweep on the final night of Class AA play before the postseason. Set scores were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-21.

“O’Gorman has eight Seniors and I think they have five that are going to play college volleyball,” Mitchell Coach Deb Thill said. “They came out hitting hard and serving hard and we had to adjust to that. We did pick up our game and were more aggressive as the match wore on, but O’Gorman has a really Talented team.”

Among them, the Knights boast senior standouts Bergen Reilly and Brogan Beck. Reilly, the Nebraska commit and Under Armor All-American selection for 2022, played on the US Olympic level national team earlier this year, while Beck, at 6-foot-4 as a middle hitter, is committed to South Dakota State.

The third set provided the Highlights for Mitchell, which battled neck-and-neck with the Defending state Champions and held leads of 17-15 and 21-19 in the contest, only to see the Knights come back and score the final six points of the set to close out the sweep.

“We adjusted our defense and we did a better job of passing and giving ourselves a chance to make some plays,” Thill said.

For Mitchell, Sawyer Stoebner had seven kills, with six kills and 11 digs from Lizzie Tyler. Halle Haring and Addie Siemsen each had three kills. Paige Guthmiller had 10 digs and Jurzee Gregg had 18 assists and seven digs for Mitchell.

Mitchell ends the regular season at 7-16 and will now await the Class AA SoDak 16 on Thursday, Nov. 10. All signs point to Mitchell taking No. 3-seeded Harrisburg, which was the same Matchup as a season ago in the SoDak 16, with the Tigers earning a Sweep over the Kernels in the 2021 contest.

“We’re looking forward to having this week to prepare and get ready to play our best volleyball next week,” Thill said. “We have a great opportunity in front of us.”

O’Gorman finishes his schedule with a record of 24-4. The Knights, who won 12 matches in a row in October before being swept by Harrisburg on Oct. 25, closed the year with sweeps this week over Huron and Mitchell and likely will take the No. 2 overall seed into the 16-team bracket.

The Class AA state volleyball tournament begins on Nov. 17 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Winners of the eight SoDak 16 matches in Class AA will not be re-seeded prior to the start of the eight-team state tournament. As it stands, if Mitchell and Harrisburg meet in the SoDak 16, they will likely be paired in the same quadrant of the bracket as sixth-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln and No. 11 Watertown.