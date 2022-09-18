Ogden Art Scene | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 3 ‘Fall Into Florals’/Plein Air Competition Photo supplied 2 of 3 6th Annual Ogden Hispanic Festival Image supplied 3 of 3 The Artist Factory: The Organic Artist Image supplied ❮ ❯





Exhibit opening: ‘Fall Into Florals’/Plein Air Competition

The Eccles Art Center will exhibit two galleries in September 2022. The “Fall Into Florals” exhibit will be located in the main gallery and will feature several pieces from the Plein Air Competition held in August. Other accepted works from the competition will be Featured in the Carriage House. An artists’ reception for the participating artists and community will take place on Friday, September 2, from 5-9 pm during the First Friday Art Stroll. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 am-5 pm The exhibit continues through September 30.

September 2, 5-9 pm through September 30, at The Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Avenue, Ogden, free admission. Visit ogden4arts.com.

6th Annual Ogden Hispanic Festival

Latinos United Promoting Education and Civic Engagement (LUPEC) proudly announces their 6th annual Ogden Hispanic Festival. According to LUPEC, “Last year’s event was a rousing success, with an attendance of over 1,000 people. This year the event will be even more successful with an expected crowd of 2,500 to 3,900.” This year’s theme is “Civic Engagement & Culture, the Path to Education and Success,” with a goal to “bring the Ogden community together to celebrate the diverse Latino culture and provide a forum where resources from organizations and businesses Alike that value, embrace, and celebrate diversity, can connect with the Latino community.” Celebrate with Latino food, literature, and art, along with inspiring leaders of the Latino community.

Saturday, October 15, 2-7 pm, Union Station, 2501 Wall Avenue, free. Visit lupec-us.org.

The Artist Factory: The Organic Artist

The Monarch and Ogden Contemporary Arts bring you The Artist Factory: Organic Artist, a workshop for all ages taught at The Monarch by local artist Kasey Lou Lindley. The workshop offers a chance for all of us to unlock our inner artist in ways we hadn’t considered before. In each workshop, students will learn how to transform materials into art supplies and artworks (90% raw materials). Each project will be inspired by nature, some featuring place-based lessons on Utah’s natural beauty. With three levels available, there’s something for everyone.

ORGANIC ARTIST I: AGES 7-11 | 9/26-9/29/223:30-5:30PM

ORGANIC ARTIST III: AGES 12+ | 10/24-10/27/223:30-5:30PM- $175

Various times and dates, The Monarch 455 25th street, $150-$175, themonarchogden.com

Newsletter