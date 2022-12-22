OG Parker Ferguson, DB Devon Key Join Broncos Practice Squad

As is the case each week, the Denver Broncos tweaked the lower totem of its practice squad, signing Offensive guard Parker Ferguson and defensive back Devon Key, the team announced Tuesday.

Linebacker Harvey Langi was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Langi, a rookie out of BYU, joined the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice team Wednesday, becoming the second ex-Bronco to turn heel in as many weeks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button