OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and more

The source of many trade Rumors of late due to his status as an experienced scorer with good production on a Rebuilding team, Bojan Bogdanovic was linked with the Los Angeles Lakers by The Athletic recently:

Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the name most often tied to the Lakers in league circles, but the Pistons are looking for an unprotected first-round pick, at a minimum, in a potential trade, according to league sources. The Lakers’ preference is to only give up a lottery-protected first for the 34-year-old Bogdanovic, although that could change when up against the trade-deadline clock.

Bogdanovic would be a huge pickup for any contender, averaging 21.5 points and shooting 42.3 percent from three this season, so it makes sense why the Detroit Pistons are holding out for an unprotected first in exchange for the Croatian swingman.

Our own Scotto recently reported that the Pistons are holding out for a big-time offer for Bogdanovic:

Despite numerous inquiries on Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, Rival executives have been met with a consistent stance from Detroit: It’s going to take overwhelming offers to move either player. Bogdanovic, who’s averaging a career-high 21.3 points, could force a desperate playoff team looking to get over the hump to offer a lightly protected first-round pick and a good young player. He turns 34 in April and is owed $39 million over the next two seasons, which includes a partially guaranteed $2 million for the 2024-25 season.

Other teams with reported recent interest in Bogdanovic include the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania.

