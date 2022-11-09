Officially Annoyed: Dallas Mavs Spencer Dinwiddie Now Targeted by NBA Referees?

Although Luka Doncic’s historic start to the 2022-23 season is the main reason the Dallas Mavericks have a 6-3 record and are winners of four consecutive games, Spencer Dinwiddie stepping into a bigger role after Jalen Brunson’s departure has been important as well.

Through nine games, Dinwiddie is averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range.

Those numbers are good, but they’d be even better if Dinwiddie was getting a more favorable whistle from NBA officials this year.

