Official World Golf Ranking Sanctions 54-Hole Tour (That Isn’t LIV Golf)

The Official World Golf Ranking has announced that the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has been awarded world ranking points, sending a subtle, and clear, message to LIV Golf.

The tour was founded in 2017 and has, according to the OWGR, “continuously worked towards the standards required to become an OWGR Eligible Golf Tour.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button