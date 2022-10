Official pairings for the 2022 girls volleyball state tournament

The NJSIAA girls volleyball state tournament is close to being underway for the 2022-23 season.

Let’s take a look at the pairings for each section.

2022 Girls Volleyball – Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-University vs. 9-BelovED Charter – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Newark Tech vs. 12-Newark Lab – 10/28 @ TBA

6-New Providence vs. 11-West Side – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Harrison vs. 10-Roselle Park – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-McNair vs. Winner of 8-University/9-BelovED Charter

4-Dayton vs. Winner of 5-Newark Tech/12-Newark Lab

3-Arts vs. Winner of 6-New Providence/11-West Side

2-Hoboken vs. Winner of 7-Harrison/10-Roselle Park

2022 Girls Volleyball – Central Jersey, Group 2 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Science Park vs. 9-South Plainfield – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Raritan vs. 12-Manasquan – 10/28 @ TBA

4-Cranford vs. 13-Newark Central – 10/28 @ TBA

3-Rumson-Fair Haven vs. 14-Roselle – 10/28 @ TBA

6-Voorhees vs. 11-Hopewell Valley – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Holmdel vs. 10-Hillside – 10/28 @ TBA

2-Wall vs. 15-Lincoln – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Gov. Livingston vs. Winner of 8-Science Park/9-South Plainfield

2022 Girls Volleyball – Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Freehold Borough vs. 9-Northern Burlington – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Burlington Township vs. 12-Red Bank Regional – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Brick Township vs. 13-Brick Memorial – 10/29 @ TBA

3-Princeton vs. 14-Lakewood – 10/29 @ TBA

6-Woodbridge vs. 11-West Windsor-Plainsboro North – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Jackson Memorial vs. 10-Middletown South – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Colts Neck vs. Winner of 8-Freehold Borough/9-Northern Burlington

2-Moorestown vs. Winner of 7-Jackson Memorial/10-Middletown South

2022 Girls Volleyball – Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Bridgewater-Raritan vs. 9-Marlboro – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Hillsborough vs. 12-Plainfield – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Monroe vs. 13-North Brunswick – 10/29 @ TBA

3-Montgomery vs. 14-Edison – 10/29 @ TBA

6-East Brunswick vs. 11-JP Stevens – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Piscataway vs. 10-South Brunswick – 10/29 @ TBA

2-Hunterdon Central vs. 15-New Brunswick – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Old Bridge vs. Winner of 8-Bridgewater-Raritan/9-Marlboro

2022 Girls Volleyball – Non-Public, Group A Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

1-Immaculate Heart vs. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas – 11/2 @ TBA

8-Notre Dame vs. 9-Mount St. Dominic – 11/2 @ TBA

5-St. John Vianney vs. 12-Kent Place – 11/2 @ TBA

4-Union Catholic vs. 13-Holy Angels – 11/2 @ TBA

3-Donovan Catholic vs. 14-Pope John – 11/2 @ TBA

6-Montclair Kimberley vs. 11-Camden Catholic – 11/2 @ TBA

7-Hudson Catholic vs. 10-Red Bank Catholic – 11/2 @ TBA

2-Paul VI vs. 15-Dwight-Englewood – 11/2 @ TBA

2022 Girls Volleyball – Non-Public, Group B Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

1-Lodi Immaculate vs. 16-Wardlaw-Hartridge – 11/2 @ TBA

8-Rutgers Prep vs. 9-Hawthorne Christian – 11/2 @ TBA

5-Mother Seton vs. 12-Newark Academy – 11/2 @ TBA

4-St. Elizabeth vs. 13-Saddle River Day – 11/2 @ TBA

3-Morris Catholic vs. 14-Villa Walsh – 11/2 @ TBA

6-Montclair Immaculate vs. 11-St. Rose – 11/2 @ TBA

7-Roselle Catholic vs. 10-Timothy Christian – 11/2 @ TBA

2-St. Mary (Ruth.) vs. 15-Princeton Day – 11/2 @ TBA

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

1-Bogota vs. 16-Paterson Arts – 10/28 @ TBA

8-Kinnelon vs. 9-Paterson Charter – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Glen Rock vs. 12-Hawthorne – 10/28 @ TBA

4-Saddle Brook vs. 13-Bergen Charter – 10/28 @ TBA

3-Cresskill vs. 14-Midland Park – 10/28 @ TBA

6-Waldwick vs. 11-Pequannock – 10/28 @ TBA

7-New Milford vs. 10-Park Ridge – 10/28 @ TBA

2-Emerson Boro vs. 15-Mountain Lakes – 10/28 @ TBA

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Ramsey vs. 9-Indian Hills – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Pascack Valley vs. 12-Lakeland – 10/28 @ TBA

4-Pascack Hills vs. 13-West Milford – 10/28 @ TBA

3-Old Tappan vs. 14-Elmwood Park – 10/28 @ TBA

6-Demarest vs. 11-Westwood – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Vernon vs. 10-Jefferson – 10/28 @ TBA

2-Sparta vs. 15-Dumont – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-River Dell vs. Winner of 8-Ramsey/9-Indian Hills

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Fort Lee vs. 9-Mount Olive – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Wayne Hills vs. 12-Randolph – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Wayne Valley vs. 13-Cliffside Park – 10/29 @ TBA

3-Morris Knolls vs. 14-Bergenfield – 10/29 @ TBA

6-Roxbury vs. 11-Garfield – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Northern Highlands vs. 10-Morris Hills – 10/29 @ TBA

2-Paramus vs. 15-Ramapo – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Tenafly vs. Winner of 8-Fort Lee/9-Mount Olive

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Passaic Tech vs. 9-East Orange – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Montclair vs. 12-Bloomfield – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Ridgewood vs. 13-Memorial – 10/29 @ TBA

3-Fair Lawn vs. 14-Passaic – 10/29 @ TBA

6-West Orange vs. 11-Hackensack – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Morristown vs. 10-North Bergen – 10/29 @ TBA

2-Livingston vs. 15-Clifton – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Bergen Tech vs. Winner of 8-Passaic Tech/9-East Orange

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Whippany Park vs. 9-Wallington – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Hasbrouck Heights vs. 12-Weehawken – 10/28 @ TBA

4-Passaic Charter vs. 13-West Caldwell Tech – 10/28 @ TBA

3-Secaucus vs. 14-Wood-Ridge – 10/28 @ TBA

6-Hanover Park vs. 11-Technology – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Cedar Grove vs. 10-North Arlington – 10/28 @ TBA

2-Rutherford vs. 15-Ridgefield – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Verona vs. Winner of 8-Whippany Park/9-Wallington

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Lyndhurst vs. 9-Parsippany Hills – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Lodi vs. 12-Morris Tech – 10/28 @ TBA

4-Madison vs. 13-Passaic Valley – 10/28 @ TBA

3-Hackettstown vs. 14-Parsippany – 10/28 @ TBA

6-West Essex vs. 11-Newark Collegiate – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Leonia vs. 10-Caldwell – 10/28 @ TBA

2-West Morris vs. 15-Ridgefield Park – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Montville vs. Winner of 8-Lyndhurst/9-Parsippany Hills

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Ferris vs. 9-Chatham – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Colonia vs. 12-Mendham – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Scotch Plains-Fanwood vs. 13-Nutley – 10/29 @ TBA

3-Summit vs. 14-Iselin Kennedy – 10/29 @ TBA

6-Belleville vs. 11-Millburn – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Rahway vs. 10-Warren Hills – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-North Hunterdon vs. Winner of 8-Ferris/9-Chatham

2-Payne Tech vs. Winner of 7-Rahway/10-Warren Hills

2022 Girls Volleyball – North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Barringer vs. 9-Ridge – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Dickinson vs. 12-Linden – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Bayonne vs. 13-Irvington – 10/29 @ 2pm

3-Columbia vs. 14-Newark East Side – 10/29 @ TBA

6-Elizabeth vs. 11-Watchung Hills – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Union vs. 10-Kearny – 10/29 @ TBA

2-Union City vs. 15-Phillipsburg – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Westfield vs. Winner of 8-Barringer/9-Ridge

2022 Girls Volleyball – South Jersey, Group 1 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Keyport vs. 9-Burlington City – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Florence vs. 12-Asbury Park – 10/28 @ TBA

4-South River vs. 13-Riverside – 10/28 @ TBA

6-Highland Park vs. 11-Bound Brook – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Camden Academy Charter vs. 10-Thomas Edison Energy Charter – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Delaware Valley vs. Winner of 8-Keyport/9-Burlington City

3-Johnson vs. Winner of 6-Highland Park/11-Bound Brook

2-Point Pleasant Beach vs. Winner of 7-Camden Academy Charter/10-Thomas Edison Energy Charter

2022 Girls Volleyball – South Jersey, Group 2 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Oakcrest vs. 9-Cedar Creek – 10/28 @ TBA

5-Barnegat vs. 12-Middle Township – 10/28 @ TBA

6-Collingswood vs. 11-Camden – 10/28 @ TBA

7-Seneca vs. 10-Lower Cape May – 10/28 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Pleasantville vs. Winner of 8-Oakcrest/9-Cedar Creek

4-Cinnaminson vs. Winner of 5-Barnegat/12-Middle Township

3-Jackson Liberty vs. Winner of 6-Collingswood/11-Camden

2-Sterling vs. Winner of 7-Seneca/10-Lower Cape May

2022 Girls Volleyball – South Jersey, Group 3 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

8-Toms River East vs. 9-Cherry Hill West – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Clearview vs. 12-Lacey – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Toms River South vs. 13-Pennsauken – 10/29 @ TBA

6-Triton vs. 11-Winslow – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Hammonton vs. 10-Timber Creek – 10/29 @ TBA

Quarterfinal Round Pairings

1-Pinelands vs. Winner of 8-Toms River East/9-Cherry Hill West

3-Shawnee vs. Winner of 6-Triton/11-Winslow

2-Mainland vs. Winner of 7-Hammonton/10-Timber Creek

2022 Girls Volleyball – South Jersey, Group 4 Tournament

• Tournament Bracket

First Round Pairings

1-Southern vs. 16-Egg Harbor – 10/29 @ TBA

8-Rancocas Valley vs. 9-Cherokee – 10/29 @ TBA

5-Cherry Hill East vs. 12-Central Regional – 10/29 @ TBA

4-Lenape vs. 13-West Windsor-Plainsboro South – 10/29 @ TBA

3-Washington Township vs. 14-Kingsway – 10/29 @ TBA

6-Atlantic Tech vs. 11-Howell – 10/29 @ TBA

7-Gloucester Tech vs. 10-Eastern – 10/29 @ TBA

2-Williamstown vs. 15-Toms River North – 10/29 @ TBA