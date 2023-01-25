Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball Coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa City High principal John Bacon said a game official directed a “racially-charged comment” at a City High boys basketball Coach during a basketball game Monday night at Fairfield High School.
According to an email from City High Principal John Bacon, the City High coaches took the players off the floor, and received a police escort to the locker room, bus, and out of town. This happened at a game between Fairfield and City High on Monday night, which Fairfield won 77-63.
According to Explore Southeast Iowa, City High head Coach Brennan Swayzer was ejected from the game in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, a City High player shoved a Fairfield player, causing a bench-clearing scrum.
