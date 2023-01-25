Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball Coach

Dear City High Families, Students, and Staff,

We want to share details about an unfortunate incident that occurred at last night’s boys’ basketball game in Fairfield.

During the game, an official directed a racially-charged comment towards our coach. The Iowa City Community School District never condones racism. We stand by our students and staff of color. We are also addressing an incident of physical aggression and helping our students learn better ways to handle a volatile situation.

Due to the unsafe environment within the gym, our coaches decided to remove our student-athletes. Our team received a police escort to the locker room, out to the bus, and out of town.

While this is certainly not how we wanted this game to play out, we are thankful that the situation was de-escalated and we could safely leave the school. If you have concerns or are in need of support, please know that we are here to help. If your child would like to speak with a school counselor, please contact the school.

Sincerely,

John Bacon

Principal

City High School