Official Joan Nowak is going into the Indiana Volleyball Hall of Fame

Joan Nowak kiddingly says she began officiating volleyball at age four.

The highly-respected high school official is not far off the mark though.

Nowak, a fixture in the fall in gyms throughout the area for more than five decades, is set to call it a career come season’s end.

The remarkable run will come to a close in a most fitting fashion too for the personable Nowak. She is set to be inducted into the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association (ICGSA) Volleyball Hall of Fame come November 4 at the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) State Banquet.

“It’s just a really cool thing,” said Nowak of the prestigious honor. “I was so happy and thrilled when I found out about it. I was crying.”

“I honestly didn’t know about the Hall of Fame until Steve (Mishawaka Coach Steve Anderson) was inducted into it. I never thought that officials were part of it.”

The Hall of Fame began in 1996 with a first class that included Dr. Don Shondell, the former Ball State University coach, and his son Steve, the longtime Muncie Burris Coach who won 21 state championships. The list of 38 inductees includes notables such as current Mishawaka High School Coach Steve Anderson (2011), Penn High School Coach Lisa Pawlik (2014), former Michigan City High School star player and Penn Coach Sarah McFarland Hendricks (2018) and current Purdue University Coach Dave Shondell.

