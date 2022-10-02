Official Joan Nowak is going into the Indiana Volleyball Hall of Fame

Joan Nowak kiddingly says she began officiating volleyball at age four.

The highly-respected high school official is not far off the mark though.

Nowak, a fixture in the fall in gyms throughout the area for more than five decades, is set to call it a career come season’s end.

The remarkable run will come to a close in a most fitting fashion too for the personable Nowak. She is set to be inducted into the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association (ICGSA) Volleyball Hall of Fame come November 4 at the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) State Banquet.

“It’s just a really cool thing,” said Nowak of the prestigious honor. “I was so happy and thrilled when I found out about it. I was crying.”

“I honestly didn’t know about the Hall of Fame until Steve (Mishawaka Coach Steve Anderson) was inducted into it. I never thought that officials were part of it.”

The Hall of Fame began in 1996 with a first class that included Dr. Don Shondell, the former Ball State University coach, and his son Steve, the longtime Muncie Burris Coach who won 21 state championships. The list of 38 inductees includes notables such as current Mishawaka High School Coach Steve Anderson (2011), Penn High School Coach Lisa Pawlik (2014), former Michigan City High School star player and Penn Coach Sarah McFarland Hendricks (2018) and current Purdue University Coach Dave Shondell.

Anderson won three state championships in 1980, 1983 and 1988 during his first tenure as Coach at MHS. Pawlik guided Penn to a state title in 2010 and McFarland Hendricks won a state Championship as a player (1995) at Michigan City High School and at Penn as their Coach in 2011. Dave Shondell won four state titles at Muncie Central High School, prior to taking over in West Lafayette.

The 69-year-old Nowak is in her 51st year working prep volleyball matches. She started at age 18, not four, when her husband Thomas was the Coach at Mishawaka High School. She played the sport competitively from ages 10 to 55 and her daughter Emilee played in college as did son Mark, currently the volleyball Coach at Marian High School. Her other son Andy is a South Bend Police officer.

“Volleyball is my sport,” remarked Nowak, a 1971 South Bend Saint Joseph’s graduate. “I caught the bug early. It’s been about the friendships I’ve made all these years.

“I just love the game and I love reffing. I love the energy of the kids.”

Nowak, who was honored at the State Finals last year for 50 years of officiating, did not play in high school. She played travel volleyball as the sport did not become an official IHSAA sport until her senior year. Saint Joseph won the state championship the year after she graduated.

Nowak, who works 3-5 matches per week, says there are several key factors in having the type of longevity and success she has enjoyed with the whistle in her mouth.

“You have to know the rules and be confident,” Nowak said. “You also have to love the game and be professional.”

Nowak has plenty of good reasons for calling it a career at the season’s end. She plans to spend more time still in the gym, but just as a fan. She has a pair of granddaughters who play for Niles High School and another who is in the Penn High School program.

“I really want to be able to watch them play,” emphasized Nowak, who has 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. “I’ve missed a lot of their matches officiating and that family time is important to me.

“I also want to quit while I’m still doing a good job.”

Nowak, who has officiated the State Finals three times, admitted that the finality of her Incredible run hit her earlier this season while working one of the matches at the Mishawaka Invitational.

“I was on the stand at Mishawaka and I realized that was the last time I would be working that tournament,” Nowak said.

Nowak believes it will be emotional when she is finished at the season’s end following the postseason tournament later this month.

“I think it’s going to be very emotional,” related Nowak. “I’ve made so many great friends over the years.

“There are so many wonderful coaches who I have officiated for. I’m going to miss the people.”

Just as they and the sport will both truly miss her too.