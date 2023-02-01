Official Elite Summer Soccer Camps with Elite Pro Clubs in Europe

For the past 25 years, Soccer Camps International has offered some of the most popular Summer Soccer Camps in Europe.

We provide Elite International Youth Camps in England, Spain, Italy, France, and Portugal with Official Pro Elite Soccer Teams in Europe.

In England:

• Liverpool FC Football Camps UK,

• Arsenal Football Development UK Summer Camps,

• Chelsea FC Foundation Soccer Schools,

• Manchester City Football Camps Programs,

• West Ham United Foundation International Soccer Academy.

in Spain:

• Fundación Real Madrid Campus Experience,

• Barça Academy Clinic (FC Barcelona Soccer Camp)

in Italy:

• AC Milan Academy Camps,

• Juventus Summer Camps (Turin)

In France:

• Paris Saint Germain Academy Camp

In Portugal:

• Benfica Lisbon Elite Training Soccer Camps.

Camps are residential, with day camp session options available for some of the camps, for soccer players ages 8-18.

Airport transfers are available for all Camps if you want to travel alone to Europe directly to the camp.

Exclusive Pro Clubs Training Sites Access. Goalkeeper Sessions Options, Girls Only Sessions available and Cultural Experience with excursions to major European cities as well as visits to Elite Pro Soccer Clubs Stadiums.

