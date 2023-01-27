Official 2023 NBA All-Star Starters Announced

With the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend around the corner, the official team Captains for the All-Star Game have been finalized.

LeBron James leads the pack in the Western Conference as an 18-time All-Star, 18-time All-NBA Player and 4-time NBA Champion. Averaging 29.9 points per game this season, James is the official Captain of the West, with Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson to round out the starters list. This All-Star sees James have a record-tying 19th selection to the NBA All-Star Weekend with Kareem Abdul Jabbar. If James plays in Salt Lake City, he will become the first player in NBA history to actually appear in 19 All-Star games. Abdul-Jabbar was selected to the 1973 game, however he did not play.

In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo captains the team, taking a lead over Kevin Durant, who joins Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell as representatives in the East. Mitchell told TNT, “I’m definitely blessed and humbled to be a part of this. To be a part of my fourth All-Star and now to be a starter, I couldn’t be happier.”

The All-Star games are returning to Salt Lake City for the first time since 1993 on February 19.

