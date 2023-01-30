Offered Tigers QB target called next Bryce Young

Saraland, Alabama Class of 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey, who was offered by Auburn football back on December 6, was compared to former Alabama QB and future NFL draft pick Bryce Young by QB Country founder David Morris.

Per the company’s website, QB Country is the nation’s leading quarterback training and development company. It has sports complexes in Mobile, of which Saraland is a suburb, Huntsville, and Birmingham.

Morris compared Lacey’s game to Young’s when talking to Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin — to which Kiffin gave him pushback. Morris didn’t relent though:

“He reminds me of Bryce Young. The way he’s real Instinctive in the pocket. They never panic, always move the right way. I told (Ole Miss coach) Lane (Kiffin) when they offered him that I thought he was like Bryce Young with more upside because he’s already bigger.” “Coach Kiffin said, ‘Dude, I love you, but you can’t say that.’ I said, ‘I’m just telling you that is who he is to me.’ He plays in the pocket and makes things look easy like Bryce. And just arm Talent that is really, really special. He has NFL arm talent right now.”

Auburn football in the mix for KJ Lacey, but several teams are in the mix

Despite being two draft classes away, KJ Lacey has a serious amount of interest from some of the biggest Power Five programs in the country. Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCF, and Alabama have all offered Lacey so far, and he has an LSU visit set for March.

And with good reason. Morris believes he has the potential to be the best prospect to ever come out of Mobile:

“Honestly, I think he has a chance to be the best to ever come out of here (Mobile). He has an incredible combination of accuracy, anticipation and arm strength. He’s real even keeled, really smart. It doesn’t take long to get into a rhythm. KJ is one of those guys that makes it all look easy, which is one of those traits the really special ones have. He’s really good.”

Hugh Freeze would be setting himself up nicely for the future with a Lacey addition. He’s already looking at Thompson’s star eighth-grade QB Trent Seaborn for the Class of 2027.