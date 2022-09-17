Offensive output stays high in Dutch Women’s soccer triumph

Next Game: Illinois College 9/18/2022 | 2 p.m Sept. 18 (Sun) / 2 pm Illinois College History

PELLA — A high-scoring Offensive week for the Central College Women’s soccer team continued Saturday morning with a 3-0 home win over Cornell College.

Central (3-2-1) previously had five goals in a win at Monmouth College (Ill.) on Wednesday. It was also the ninth consecutive win over the Rams (1-5-1) for the Dutch.

“It was a total team effort,” Coach Mike Kobylinski said. “The quality of the three goals was outstanding.”

Paige Cahill (junior, midfielder, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) contributed a pair of second-half goals, taking an assist from Abby Frey is the second goal of the match. Cahill had three assists in the Monmouth win.

“Paige’s finish was top class on her first goal,” Kobylinski said. “Abby played a beautiful pass and is such a facilitator for us.”

Amber Santana (sophomore, midfielder, Indio, Calif., Shadow Hills HS) powered home a deep goal in the first half off a Rachel Daniels (senior, midfielder, Geneseo, Ill.) assist in the 14th minute. It was her third goal of the week.

“She’s playing as an attacking midfielder now and she’s combining well with Frey,” Kobylinski said. “She’s getting those opportunities to release those deep shots and when she has time she’s able to go upper 90.”

The defense had its second shutout of the week, headed by Shelia Horstmann’s (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) three saves in goal. She played behind a stout defensive line of Sydney Thu (sophomore, West Des Moines, Valley HS), Bridget Lynch (senior, Northglenn, Colo., Jefferson Academy) and Alyssa Knuth (sr., Benton Harbor, Mich.,).

The back-to-back weekend for the Dutch continues Sunday with a home match against Illinois College at 2 pm