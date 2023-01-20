Offensive needs in the next transfer Portal window

Since December 5, the NCAA transfer portal has been open for business, and the Auburn football program has made the most of the 45-day window. Newly Hired head Coach Hugh Freeze and his first-year staff brought in 12 transfers in the recruiting class of 2023 so far, earning the Tigers the #3 transfer class in the nation.

The deadline for enrolling in spring classes and Auburn, and therefore being eligible to participate in spring training, was January 18, meaning that the Tigers are likely set until the summer, when the transfer portal will open up for another 15 days.

Don’t expect Freeze and the Tigers to lay low during the next window, either. There are still plenty of needs to be addressed on the offense, starting with the quarterback position. With Zach Calzada gone, and the Assumption that TJ Finley will be transferring in the next window, Auburn football will be left with incoming freshman Hank Brown, redshirt freshman Holden Geriner, and Robby Ashford.

Even if (like me) you want Robby Ashford to be the guy more than anything, there still must be another experienced quarterback, one that is capable of going into the game and playing well and one that can generate competition off the field. No one wants us to be in a situation where Ashford is hurt and the only guys available to go in are freshmen with little to no experience.

Auburn football also brought in only one wide receiver transfer in former Cincinnati Bearcat Nick Mardner, so it’s likely they will try to hone in on another one after spring training. Another position the Tigers are likely to keep recruiting is along the Offensive line. Even with three linemen transferring in, only one of them is an IOL, and the Tigers could use at least one more ahead of the 2023 season.

So far, Hugh Freeze and his staff have done a Bang up job when it comes to recruiting, and hopefully it just keeps getting better.