Offensive line for Raiders ranked at No. 30 by Pro Football Focus

The Offensive line for the Raiders has not played particularly well this season. That was expected as it was the biggest weakness for the team Entering training camp, the preseason and then into Week 1.

But how does the Offensive line compare to the rest of the league? In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Sam Monson ranked all 32 Offensive lines post Week 3.

Not surprisingly, the Raiders did not finish particularly high. They were ranked at No. 30, which is actually one spot ahead of where they were last week. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the unit:

“Against Tennessee in Week 3, the Raiders’ line held up well in pass protection but earned universally terrible grades as run-blockers. Nine different linemen have played at least a snap for the team already in three games.”

Monson pointed out that the biggest weakness on the Offensive line for the Raiders right now is Thayer Munford. While that may be true, Munford wasn’t bad in Week 3. In fact, he allowed just one pressure in the passing game.

But to Monson’s point, he did not grade out well as a run blocker. That is where he needs to improve if he wants to keep the right tackle job for the remainder of the season.

The entire Offensive line just isn’t playing well right now, including Kolton Miller. All five players need to step it up as the offense is struggling because of them. They’ll have a tall task in Week 4, blocking one of the best defensive lines in the NFL as they face the Denver Broncos.