Offensive line Coach Darren Hiller fired

On Sunday, a day after IU’s Offensive line surrendered seven sacks, Tom Allen fired that unit’s coach, Darren Hiller.

Saturday afternoon, frustrated by a 31-10 Homecoming loss to No. 4 Michigan, Allen was asked if he still believed the Offensive line is performing to the level he believed it would when he chose to stick with the under-fire Hiller this past offseason.

“Not the last three weeks,” Allen said. “Not last week. Not this week. I’m very disappointed.”

IU (3-3, 1-2 in Big Ten) finished Saturday’s loss to Michigan with a meager 29 second-half yards. The Hoosiers’ total Offensive production in the fourth quarter finished in the red. Across three drives and 12 plays in the final 15 minutes, IU lost 12 yards.

“It starts up front,” Allen said. “We’ve got to protect. We’re not getting the job done there.”

Former Northern Illinois and Temple head Coach Rod Carey will take over Offensive line duties in the interim.

