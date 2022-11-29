Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello fired

LEXINGTON — Rich Scangarello’s tenure as Kentucky’s Offensive Coordinator lasted just one season. And he didn’t even make it to a Bowl game.

The Wildcats dismissed Scangarello on Tuesday, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Courier Journal, after just 12 games in the position. He’s the second staffer fired in as many days; Kentucky got rid of running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle on Monday.

Scangarello replaced Liam Coen, who left to become the Los Angeles Rams’ Offensive Coordinator after their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining Kentucky’s staff, Scangarello had been the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite an expected first-round NFL draft pick at quarterback (Will Levis), one of the best running backs in school history (Chris Rodriguez) and talented options in the passing game (receivers Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown and Dane Key), Scangarello’s unit struggled all season. The Wildcats’ offense failed to score more than 27 points in its final eight games. After five games of 40 or more points under Coen’s guidance in a 10-3 campaign in 2021, Kentucky didn’t reach that mark a single time with Scangarello calling the plays.

The high-point mark for UK this season? It scored 37 points in the opener against Miami of Ohio.

It went downhill from there.

UK finished the regular season with a 7-5 mark, topping Louisville 26-13 in the Governor’s Cup last week at Kroger Field. While Coach Mark Stoops searches for a new Offensive Coordinator and running backs coach, the Wildcats await their Bowl placement, which will be announced Sunday.

Scangarello’s replacement will be Kentucky’s fourth Offensive Coordinator in as many years. Before Scangarello and Coen, Eddie Gran was the Wildcats’ OC for five seasons (2016-20). Gran is still on UK’s staff, serving as the special assistant to the head coach.

Now in his 10th season at Kentucky, Stoops is on the hunt for his sixth offensive coordinator. Neal Brown, now the head Coach at West Virginia, was in the position in 2013 and 2014. Shannon Dawson had the job for just one season (2015); Stoops didn’t retain him. Gran, Coen and Scangarello followed.

While Scangarello no longer is running Kentucky’s offense, the athletics department will still be paying him through the remainder of his contract. Per the agreement, Scangarello is owed a $2.625 million buyout, paid in monthly installments until the contract ends June 30, 2025.

However, should Scangarello accept another position before that date, it will offset the amount of the buyout.

