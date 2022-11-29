Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello fired

LEXINGTON — Rich Scangarello’s tenure as Kentucky’s Offensive Coordinator lasted just one season. And he didn’t even make it to a Bowl game.

The Wildcats dismissed Scangarello on Tuesday, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Courier Journal, after just 12 games in the position. He’s the second staffer fired in as many days; Kentucky got rid of running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle on Monday.

Scangarello replaced Liam Coen, who left to become the Los Angeles Rams’ Offensive Coordinator after their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining Kentucky’s staff, Scangarello had been the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

