Offense shows signs of life

For the better part of the past month the Patriots have been dominant defensively while at the same time stagnant offensively. On Thanksgiving night in Minnesota, that script was flipped. All things considered, the Resurgence on offense created optimism that the defensive dominance previously failed to.

First and foremost, the bottom line is the Patriots lost the game and in doing so a spot in the Playoffs through 12 weeks. It was a winnable game that saw New England self-destruct at times in the second half, and for all of the Offensive Improvements shown the group was shut out in the final quarter while trying to protect a lead.

But after watching a Parade of punts over the past couple of weeks, at least Mac Jones offered a glimpse of better things to come. In the modern NFL there are only so many teams that can be beaten consistently without the virtue of scoring an Offensive touchdown. The Patriots were fortunate to face three straight opponents who posed less of a threat than they did, and the defense made sure to suffocate the Jets twice as well as the Colts.

Still, the three straight wins were hard to get too excited about because most knew the offense would need to produce much more down the stretch. And while the defense wasn’t at its best in Minnesota, collapsing under a host of penalties and mistakes, the offense looked like it might be capable of at least competing after weeks of inactivity.

Jones turned in his best performance against a formidable foe since last November when he lit up the Cleveland Browns in Foxborough. Jones threw for three touchdowns in that win while compiling a 142.1 passer rating. He made standout throws downfield to Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry, at times into tight windows, in what was probably the rookie’s best performance.

It’s been a while, but Jones looked more comfortable in Minnesota than he has in weeks. They took shots downfield to Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker, and once the Vikings adjusted, they took the Underneath stuff while showing poise in the pocket throughout the game.

There were some missteps along the way as well. He failed to manage the clock well towards the end of the first half and took a sack instead of throwing the ball away, and in the fourth quarter, he failed to produce any points, first in a tie game and then while trailing by a touchdown .

But given the lack of production this season, it was a positive step for the entire offense. The pass protection, which allowed Jones to be sacked 16 times in the previous three games, was much better in Minnesota. The Vikings finished with three sacks, but Jones consistently had much more time to throw and looked comfortable in the pocket.

It was the kind of performance that restored some hope for his future, as well as some hope for the Patriots prospects headed towards the home stretch. With Buffalo (twice), Arizona, Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Miami still on the schedule, it’s unrealistic to expect the defense to continue to carry the load, as we saw in Minnesota. Points will be needed in most if not all of those games, and at least we saw signs that Jones was capable of putting some on the board.

It wasn’t perfect, and no one gets points for losses, but given the alternative of the previous month, the offense may be ready to carry its share of the load.

Unfortunately, that will need to be the case because the defense continues to show its flaws against quality opponents. The Vikings are by no means high-powered offensively, but Kirk Cousins ​​had his way with the secondary, completing 30 of 37 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota wound up with 33 points, a total that makes life awfully difficult for the Jones-led Patriots, who are now 0-10 when surrendering 25 or more points in a game over the past two seasons including playoffs.