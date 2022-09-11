Offense Shines as Volleyball Defeats Niagara

Next Match: vs. Old Dominion 9/16/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 16 (Fri) / 3:00 PM vs. Old Dominion History

BALTIMORE — The UMBC Volleyball team had three players finish with at least nine kills and .350 hitting as it defeated visiting Niagara in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22) on Sunday afternoon at The Peake.

Mia Bilsuic (Zagreb, Croatia) finished with 19 Kills and 10 digs on .350 hitting, while Michela De Marzi (Milan, Italy) and Mila Ilieva (Vidin, Bulgaria) each had nine kills on .375 and .353 hitting, respectively.

Kamani Conteh (New Castle, Del.) added 17 kills on .286 hitting and 10 digs, while Made by Serin (Ankara, Turkey) had a whopping 48 assists and 11 digs in just four sets.

The Retrievers hit .287 as a team for the match, while holding Niagara to .200 hitting.

Bilusic tied her career-high with six aces, while UMBC (4-3) did not allow a single ace from Niagara.

Aysia Miller (Mililani, Hawaii) had a match-best 15 digs, and Ilieva added four blocks and four digs.

Every available player made an appearance in the match for UMBC, including the home debuts of Bird Alford (Tallahassee, Fla.) and Emily Genau (Gaithersburg, Md.)

The Retrievers head to Richmond, Va. next weekend for a tournament at VCU. UMBC will face Old Dominion and North Carolina, in addition to the host Rams.