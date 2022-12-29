OFF Season Golf Exercise Program

This post was contributed by a community member. The views expressed here are the author’s own.

#1: Overhead Raise Nearly every golfer that I meet has tight lats. Tight lats often result in a loss of posture in the golf swing and can greatly limit the backswing specifically.

Try this exercise for 15 reps. #2: Static Chest Stretch

Most of us spend a lot of time sitting in a hunched-over position. This results in tight, short chest muscles and rounded shoulders. Try holding this stretch for 30 seconds on each side.

#3: Quadruped Hip Extension Your glutes are responsible for producing a huge amount of force in the golf swing, but most people lack the mind-muscle connection to use them to their full potential.

Try 15 reps of this exercise on each side. #4: Thread The Needle Proper sequencing of the golf swing requires that you can rotate the upper body independently of the lower body. If you lack the ability to rotate through the upper back your lower back is also at a greater risk of injury. Try 15 reps of this exercise on each side. #5: Hip Swings

The hips are arguably the most important area of ​​the body for golfers to have sufficient mobility. This is a simple drill that most people can do comfortably. Try 15 reps of this exercise on each side. #6: Side Step to Balance Balance is perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated aspect of fitness as it relates to golf. Without good balance, it’s anyone’s guess where the club face will be at impact. This is a simple drill to improve it. Try 10 each side with a 5-second hold.

#7: Scapular Retractions Combined with exercise #2 (the chest stretch), this is a great drill to help correct rounding of the shoulders, which limits your ability to turn through the upper back. Try 15 reps. #8: Box Squat Squats are a fantastic exercise that teaches you how to generate force from the ground. However, many people tend to lose form when they squat deeply. Squatting to a chair or a box is a simple yet effective solution.

Try 15 reps. #9: Pallof Rotations The ability for the core to both produce force and resist external force is key in the golf swing to maximize power output and keep your lower back safe. Try 10 turns each side. #10: Kettlebell Deadlift

The hip hinge is a fundamental movement pattern. Kettlebells are a way to add external load that allows most people to maintain proper form. Try 10 with a modest weight.