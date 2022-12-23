Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art

After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist?

It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman is reported to be among her clientele.

Sorokin, whose real-life crimes inspired the Netflix series Inventing Anna, was ultimately charged with grand larceny and theft of services back in 2019. She served three years in prison and was released early in 2021 on good behavior. She then spent 17 months in an ICE detention center after overstaying her visa before being placed on house arrest this October. While in custody, the Russian-born scammer went as far as hosting an art show featuring a collection of illustrations she etched during her time at the correctional facility. She even made a surprise virtual appearance at the exhibition, which was titled “Allegedly” and held at the Public Hotel in New York City.

Sorokin is currently represented by art dealer Chris Martine of Founders Art Club. They told the Post that together, they’ve sold “prints to 40 or 50 countries.” The works themselves include pen and pencil Sketches on “smuggled watercolor paper,” created while she was incarcerated. More often than not, Sorokin and the things she possesses (or wishes to) are the inspiration for the pieces. “She has a very clear talent, she’s a captivating individual and people resonate with her concepts,” Martine explained to the Post. In case you forgot, Sorokin did actually study fashion illustration while enrolled at Parsons in Paris.

More recently in December, the famous fraudster unveiled her latest collection during Art Basel Miami Beach. The show, called the “House (Arrest) Party,” was a collaboration between Sorokin and New York-based gallery, The Locker Room. It comprised new works that use acrylics and canvas. Despite Sorokin not attending in person, for obvious reasons, she still called in via Zoom for a Q&A. Or, perhaps it was to befriend the wealthy socialites.

