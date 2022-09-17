ODU Football Falls on Last Second Field Goal at Virginia, 16-14

Next Game: Arkansas State 9/24/2022 | 6 p.m ODU Sports Radio Network Sept. 24 (Sat) / 6 pm Arkansas State History

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time left to lift Virginia to a 16-14 win over Old Dominion University Saturday evening at Scott Stadium.

Old Dominion took its first lead of the game with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter as Hayden Wolff tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Zack Kuntz . Ethan Sanchez’s extra point gave ODU a 14-13 lead, but UVA drove 56 yards for the game-winning field goal.

Virginia got on the board first with a one-yard touchdown run from Mike Hollins to cap a seven-play, 77-yard drive with three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers made the score 10-0 with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter on a Brendan Farrell 26-yard field goal.

After a fumble forced by Robert Kennedy and recovered by Tre Hawkins at the ODU 36 with 51 seconds left, the Monarchs drove 64 yards in six plays and scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Wolff to Ali Jennings to make the score 10-7.

More to follow.