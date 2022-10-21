O’Donnell boys basketball Coach arrested, charged

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) – An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested after allegedly communicating inappropriately with a high school student.

Nicholas Dominique Bueno was Arrested on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was charged with enticement of a child, according to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office. He is also facing further federal charges.

The allegedly inappropriate contact started Sept. 23 and continued until Oct. 19.

According to the school’s website, Bueno was the boys’ basketball coach.

The school sent out a statement on Thursday addressing the situation.

“After receiving information on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, regarding an O’Donnell High School employee allegedly using electronic media to communicate inappropriately with a high school student, OISD contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office,” the school’s superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer said in the statement.

The statement said the school and local law enforcement began an investigation immediately after receiving the information.

Bueno has been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

“O’Donnell ISD wants to assure you that the safety and well-being of all our students remains our highest priority,” Palmer stated. “The District strictly enforces its student anti-harassment policies, and employees receive regular training regarding proper professional relationships, communications, and boundaries with students.”

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, the O’Donnell ISD Resource Officer and the OISD administration are all participating in the investigation. The incident has also been reported to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

“O’Donnell ISD always provides counseling services for any of our students and encourages parents to contact the counselor if they have any concerns,” Palmer stated.

Bueno is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

