ODFW announces winners for 2023 art contests; People’s Choice Award opens for online voting

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The winning artwork has been selected for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 Waterfowl, Upland Game Bird, and Habitat Conservation art competitions.

In the Waterfowl category, first place went to Frank Dolphens of Omaha, Neb. Click here to view 2023 Waterfowl artwork Winner and Runners up.

For Upland Game Bird, first place went to Marissa Gibson of Springfield, Ore. Click here to view upland game bird artwork Winner and Runners up.

Habitat Conservation first place went to Chris Goins of Sheridan, Ark., depicting a Western Gray Squirrel. Click here to view artwork Winner and Runners up.

First-place artists each receive a Prize award of $2,000. Winning artwork will be the face of 2023 Collector stamps and other promotional items that benefit Oregon’s native wildlife and their habitats. Rules for Entering the 2024 contests will be announced next year.

The People’s Choice Award for 2023 is also now open for online voting. Click here to access the voting form: https://odfw.wufoo.com/forms/2023-stamp-art-contest-a-peoples-choice/

Artwork was judged at ODFW Headquarters by independent Judges on Nov. 4. A total of 21 entries were received depicting Mountain Quail for the upland game bird stamp contest; 13 entries depicting Greater Scaup for the Waterfowl stamp contest, and 37 entries depicting select strategy species for the Habitat conservation contest.

The sale of Upland Game Bird and Waterfowl Stamps supports game bird research, surveys, habitat improvement and conservation projects.

The Habitat Conservation Stamp program provides a way for all Oregonians to give financial support for conserving our state’s most imperiled fish, wildlife, and their habitats. Collector’s stamps and limited-edition art prints are available for purchase at license sales agents or online.

Also, available online from Duck Pond Cellars (https://duckpondcellars.com/collections/conservation-cuvee-wines) and in their tasting room, is their Conservation Cuvee featuring winning Habitat Conservation Stamp artwork. Duck Pond donates $5 from the sale of each bottle to ODFW’s Conservation Program which is used to restore habitats and benefit species of greatest conservation need in Oregon.