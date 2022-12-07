Odell Beckham Jr’s next steps Revealed after three NFL try outs in his bid to land on a Super Bowl contender

ODELL BECKHAM JR will return home to consider his options after an exhausting schedule.

The free agent wide receiver, 30, has been trying out with a number of different teams.

2 Odell Beckham Jr is trying to find a new team after his Super Bowl-winning spell with the Los Angeles Rams Credit: AP

2 Odell Beckham Jr watching the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns this week Credit: Reuters

Beckham visited three different team facilities in recent days in his bid to find a new team.

The Super Bowl Champion has worked out at the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys and his former team the New York Giants.

He has had a number of meetings with all the teams as he tries to work out his next move.

NFL Media Reporter Ian Rapoport shared an update on his Twitter feed of Odell’s next moves.

Rapoport said the wide receiver is on his way home to Arizona to weigh his options.

Beckham will discuss his next steps and plot his next move with his family before joining a new team.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last year.

He was caught up in drama last month on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

Beckham was kicked off a plane after cops said he refused to comply with airline staff about putting his seat belt on.

The police statement said there were fears he was “seriously ill” after “he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness.”

Beckham refused to leave the aircraft at Miami International Airport several times, the police statement added.

The aircraft, which had been bound for Los Angeles, was then deplaned and Beckham left without incident and was not detained.

Beckham’s attorney Daniel Davillier released a statement detailing the 30-year-old’s side of the story.

They said the Super Bowl Champion fell asleep with a blanket over his head and was the victim of an “overzealous flight attendant.”

Davillier said: “He was awakened and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he didn’t put his seatbelt on when asked.

“The overzealous flight attendant refused to simply allow Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight and instead immediately removed everyone from the plane.

“Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight.

“If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing and woken him up to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”