Odell Beckham Jr Will Reportedly Visit 3 NFL Teams

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. goes out for warmups.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

There’s still no timetable for when Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with a new team. However, his list of suitors is starting to take shape.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will have free agent visits with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

