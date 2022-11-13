Odell Beckham Jr. To Narrow Down List Of Potential Teams

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes could end with a quarter of the season to go.

The free agent wide receiver has a list of NFL teams he hopes to sign with this season — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old reportedly “would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams” and come to a decision by the end of November, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Beckham is prioritizing playing for a contending team, and Schefter noted the wide receiver’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Green Bay Packers may have been on Beckham’s list, but the two Franchises falling out of playoff contention likely takes them out of consideration .

Many players from Beckham’s list of the potential list of teams have made pitches for the All-Pro to join their squad, with a pair of Cowboys stars joining in. Other players have leveraged their close friendship with Beckham to entice him to play with their respective team.

Of course, teams like the Chiefs offer the Super Bowl Champion an opportunity to play with a dynamic quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, and if Beckham were to sign, it would mark another former Giants receiver to join Kansas City.

Sources also told Schefter Beckham’s “eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free-agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year .”