Odell Beckham Jr. purchases stake in Mexican soccer club and Major League Pickleball franchise, per report

Odell Beckham Jr. is now an Investor in a couple of different professional sports. Beckham has purchased a stake in Club Necaxa of Liga MX and Major League Pickleball’s expansion franchise in Washington DC, according to a report from Sportico.

Beckham bought into the teams through an investment group led by Al Tylis and Sam Porter. The group, which also includes Celebrities like Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, owns the entire pickleball franchise and a 50% share of Club Necaxa.

After getting some significant investment in recent years, Club Necaxa is now valued at over $200 million, per the report from Sportico.

Beckham has been a lifelong soccer fan, and now he owns a club in Mexico’s premier league. The 2022-23 season is just now getting underway, but Club Nexaca is coming off a ninth-place finish last year.

When it comes to pickleball, Beckham joins a laundry list of professional athletes who have invested in the sport in recent years. Some of the biggest names in American sports, including Tom Brady, LeBron James and Draymond Green, have all invested in Major League Pickleball Franchises.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and Major League Pickleball is expanding to 16 teams for the 2023 season.