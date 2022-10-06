Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says

With the NFL season rolling into its fifth week, Odell Beckham’s recruiting trips continue.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who remains a free agent, has been visiting with different teams throughout the league as he decides on his football future. According to Buffalo’s Von Miller, Beckham already has several visits lined up.

“He is going on tour now,” Miller said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s going to the Giants’ practice facility and the Saints, Tampa and all that stuff―which you should. You should go around and see the league and get the love. He’s still on (his) Super Bowl tour.”

