Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says

With the NFL season rolling into its fifth week, Odell Beckham’s recruiting trips continue.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who remains a free agent, has been visiting with different teams throughout the league as he decides on his football future. According to Buffalo’s Von Miller, Beckham already has several visits lined up.

“He is going on tour now,” Miller said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s going to the Giants’ practice facility and the Saints, Tampa and all that stuff―which you should. You should go around and see the league and get the love. He’s still on (his) Super Bowl tour.”

Miller says he speaks with Beckham weekly, and praised Beckham for his play and accomplishments while hinting that he hopes the star wide receiver will sign with the Bills.

Beckham was waived by the Browns last season before signing with the Rams, where he was a key playmaker during the team’s run to the Super Bowl. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games during the regular season before assuming an even more prominent role in the postseason.

In four playoff games, Beckham made 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores. He scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI before suffering a torn ACL, which required offseason surgery.

