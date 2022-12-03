Odell Beckham Jr. has ‘good visit’ with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visitors portion of its elongated journey.

The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with New York Giants brass Thursday.

“We had dinner with him last night,” Coach Brian Daboll said Friday. “We had a good visit. Really, other than that, I have nothing else to add. My focus is on Washington, and any questions on that is really what I’ve got to say.”

Other than saying he had steak, Daboll was mum on specifics, noting, “I’ll just say we had a good dinner,” and focusing on Sunday’s division matchup with the Washington Commanders.

“All my time is on Washington — I just had a free meal,” Daboll said. “I understand all the questions guys. What I said at the start, that’s what I’m staying with right now. Everything is geared toward Washington. I’m focused on today and having a good practice.”

The crown jewel of December additions, OBJ began his tour in New York, where he played the first five years of his career. Big Blue, clinging to a wild-card spot at 7-4, Desperately need help as their receiver corps struggled through injury and inconsistent play. If OBJ were looking for the spot he’d get the most substantial role in his return, it could be New York.

Beckham is also expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy told Reporters Friday that plans for Beckham’s Monday visit with the Cowboys are being finalized.