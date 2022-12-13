Odegaard’s still on fire! Arsenal winners, Losers and ratings as Gunners beat AC Milan to win Dubai Super Cup

Martin Odegaard

The Arsenal Captain has picked up where he left off before the break for the World Cup. Odegaard was excellent in the win against Lyon and he played a starring role again against Milan, pulling the strings behind the frontline. His free-kick to open the scoring was excellent and his all-round performance was one of a player who looks full of confidence ahead of the return to the Premier League. If he was being greedy he could certainly argue that the second goal should have been his as well, because Reiss Nelson’s shot clearly deflected past Ciprian Tatarusanu off the foot of the Gunners skipper. But Odegaard will not worry about that at all, and on this evidence Mikel Arteta will be delighted by the form of his captain.

Thomas Partey

It was a bit of a surprise to see Partey thrust straight into the starting XI given he only started training on Sunday following Ghana’s exit from the World Cup. But Arteta knows how important Partey is to this Arsenal team, and the ex-Atletico Madrid man demonstrated it once again with an excellent performance before he was replaced at half-time. Time and time he sucked Milan in when receiving the ball with his back to goal before spinning and getting Arsenal moving forward. There were no signs of rust from Partey and that will be a big boost to Arteta.

Eddie Nketiah

This was another bright performance from the young Arsenal striker. They may not have got his goal, but his display will have pleased Arteta. Nketiah looked sharp and his movement caused the Milan defense a lot of problems before the interval. It was Nketiah who won the free-kick which led to the opening goal and that bit of play epitomized his display, especially in the first half when his first thought was always to try and knock the ball around the centre-back and get in on goal.