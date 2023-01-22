Odds & Picks From EPL, La Liga & Bundesliga (January 22)

There are some big games being played across Europe’s soccer leagues, and the Action Network’s group of soccer experts is here for you with their Sunday global soccer roundup.

We’ll have odds and Picks from the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga to lead you into NFL action.

We know Sunday is for football — especially with great playoff action set to unfold — but every one of these games will conclude before a single snap of football is played.

Read on for our Sunday soccer best bets.

Villarreal vs Girona

8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Brett Pund breaks down the La Liga battle between Villarreal and Girona, highlighting the value in the match.

He offers a single-game parlay that boosts the odds of the fixture to a playable price in his mind.

Man City vs Wolves

9 a.m. ET, USA Network

The appetizer EPL fixture of the day comes between Manchester City and Wolves.

Anthony Dabbundo is looking to take advantage of some good old regression in this one.

Elche vs. Osasuna

10:15 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Pund is back again with another tasty single-game parlay that boosts the odds of his best bet up to +150.

See why he believes it’s the best way to bet the fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach take on Bayer Leverkusen in a near even match according to the odds.

See which side Dabbundo is taking to secure a result.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET, NBC

The biggest game of the day comes in London, where Arsenal looks to keep a stranglehold on the PL lead.

Will the Red Devils pose any trouble to the Gunners? BJ Cunningham doesn’t think so.