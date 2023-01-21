Odds, Picks & Best Bets For EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga (January 21)

Saturday is a loaded European soccer day as the EPL, La Liga & Bundesliga will all be in action at the same time since the World Cup break.

The Action Network’s dedicated soccer experts are here to provide you with their thorough analysis that has led to their best bet and Picks for the day.

Read on to see how Anthony Dabbundo, BJ Cunningham, Johnathan Wright, Brett Pund and Ian Quillen are forecasting the matches.

Saturday European Soccer Betting Roundup

Liverpool vs Chelsea

7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock

Two Big Six teams that are struggling for form meet in the Premier League’s weekend opener.

Dabbundo breaks down the fixture and discusses why the market is still low on the Blues.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Over in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt take on Schalke 04 in an important return fixture for both.

See why Dabbundo believes this spread is over-inflated.

West Ham United vs. Everton

10 a.m. ET, USA Network

Everton are looking to avoid another tough relegation battle, but they’ll need to amass points quickly to do that.

Read on for Wright’s analysis of the crucial fixture.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

10 a.m. ET, Peacock

While the Saints have improved their form as of late, this is a massive match for a team that is still at the bottom of the table.

Will they be able to get a result at home?

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Champions League contenders Newcastle travel to London for a battle with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles took a point off one Champions League contender earlier this week. Can they do it again?

Atletico Madrid vs. Valladolid

12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

In Spain, a Clash between Atletico Madrid and Valladolid is one of the Saturday highlights.

Pund looks to capitalize on a trend in his best bet.