Odds for 10 players most likely to win Super Bowl MVP
The NFL postseason is upon us. Fourteen teams will compete in the infamous single-elimination style tournament for the right to call themselves Super Bowl Champions in mid-February. Each AFC and NFC team’s odds vary, but each is alive until they aren’t.
While each of the 14 participating squads has a “realistic” shot at being awarded the team trophy, not every player has likely odds of winning the great individual award of the postseason — the Super Bowl MVP. But some do. From 10 to one, in that order, here are the 10 players with the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVII.
All odds via BetMGM
A running back hasn’t won Super Bowl MVP since 1998, and it would be surprising if this was the guy to bring the award back to the backfield.
In two Super Bowl appearances, Kelce has a total of 16 catches, 176 receiving yards and a touchdown. If he were to win the game’s MVP, he’d be the first tight end to ever do so.
There’s no question that Herbert is talented enough to win this award, but betting on him to do so would mean his team has to greatly overachieve.
Touchdown scorer. Big-play maker. Runner. Receiver. Sleeper pick to win the Super Bowl MVP award.
Can Dak and the Cowboys finally push through the postseason walls? Their regular season indicates they could, which would make Prescott the most likely of the Cowboys to bring home the individual award.
Wouldn’t it be something if Mr. Irrelevant led his team to a Super Bowl win in Year 1?
The Bengals made a Super Bowl run a year ago Mostly because of their defense. Burrow wasn’t great because of the awful Offensive line, but with Improvements to the offense this year, another run and potential MVP aren’t out of the question.
The Eagles are probably the best team in the Playoffs (their record indicates they are the best), and Hurts was a legitimate regular-season MVP Threat before getting injured. So, maybe seriously consider those odds when betting.
If Allen plays anything like how he has over the past two years, whew.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
.