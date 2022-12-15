ODA Connects with Greater Community through Arts Outreach





Middle Schooler Charlotte Foucher paints part of the vine in the Ten Thousand Flower Project at The Out-of-Door Academy.

The Out-of-Door Academy is proud to share two arts Collaborations that add to the vibrance and connectivity of the Sarasota community.

The school partnered with Artist Tim Gibson on his Nationwide Ten Thousand Flower Project. Participants allocate spaces on walls, fences, and buildings for a mural, for which Tim provides an outline. ODA’s murals wind up two stairwells – one on each campus. Students and teachers enjoyed working together, painting small sections of each large installation.

Students remarked that they were excited to have the opportunity to work on a project that would bring color and beauty to our school community and link our two campuses together, as well as connect Out-of-Door to many other communities across the country.

Middle and Upper School students also participated in the UTC Holiday Greeting Card Contest. During the month of November, students designed festive winter holiday-themed cards which they painted on oversized wood panels. After being delivered to UTC, the cards joined hundreds of others designed by area schools and community organizations set up along lighted walking trails down Cattleman Drive. Bring your family to view these wonderful works of art which will be displayed through December 31!

